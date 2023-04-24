Farm Online
Prosecco, feta concession could cause losses in the 'millions'

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated April 24 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Naming rights over dairy products such as feta remain a sticking point in EU free trade negotiations (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)
Australia shouldn't "blink" over naming rights for prosecco and cheeses including feta and parmesan during trade negotiations with the European Union, the opposition says.

