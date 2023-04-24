Farm Online
Home/Politics

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a pest deer in western Victoria

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are warning road users about the hazards caused by increasing numbers of pest deer.
Police are warning road users about the hazards caused by increasing numbers of pest deer.

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after colliding with a deer in western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.