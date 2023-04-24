National tractor sales are in decline after two years of record highs.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said it was apparent the combination of relatively high interest rates, increased machinery costs and some availability problems were dampening demand.
However, with the federal government's temporary full expensing program ending on June 30 Mr Northover said there may be a spurt in sales in the coming months.
"While tractor sales figures are down across the board, this is off historically high levels and the much hoped for 'soft landing' appears likely," he said.
"While machine numbers are down, the dollar value is a mere 3 per cent behind last year."
National sales in March dropped 10 per cent on the same month a year prior and are sitting 19pc behind for the year-to-date.
Queensland sales dipped 19pc in March to sit 13pc behind for the year-to-date while sales in NSW declined 16pc and are 25pc behind for the year-to-date.
There was a 23pc drop in sales in Victoria and the state is now 26pc behind for the year-to-date.
Western Australia bucked the monthly trend and recorded a 12pc increase in sales but remains 10pc behind for the year-to-date.
In South Australia sales lifted 26pc and are 10pc behind for the year-to-date.
Sales in Tasmania were 2pc behind for the month and 15pc behind for the year while sales in the Northern Territory were 27pc ahead for the month and 35pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Mr Northover said all machine categories remain down so far this year, with the small under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) range down 3pc.
"This category, often referred to as the 'leisure' market is particularly sensitive to interest rate rises and this is beginning to impact," he said.
Sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) category fell 12pc in March and are 21pc behind for the year while sales in the 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) range were down by 22pc and 26pc, respectively.
Following a 60pc decline last month, sales in the 150kw (200hp) plus range lifted 8pc in March but are 29pc behind for hte year-to-date.
Baler sales fell 7pc in March and remain in line with last year while out-front mower sales were back 10pc for the month.
"Sales of combine harvesters continue to surprise, with another 28 units sold in March as buyers stock up ahead of harvest season later in the year," Mr Northover said.
"On a rolling 12 months basis, harvesters have enjoyed a second successive year in excess of 1100 units sold."
