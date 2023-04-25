Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Gardiner Foundation grant helps Tanjil Valley book publication

April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the authors of Tanjil Valley Settlers' History Christina Williams with Lu Cervi. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation
One of the authors of Tanjil Valley Settlers' History Christina Williams with Lu Cervi. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation

While it had a short life as a gold mining area, the Tanjil Valley in eastern Victoria is a long established dairy farming area with a keen local History Gatherer's Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.