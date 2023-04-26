Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Analysis

Australian Dairy Farmers warns about impact of inflation, interest rates

By Craig Hough, Director Strategy & Policy, Australian Dairy Farmers
April 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank Australia governor Philip Lowe explains the interest rate strategy at a Senate estimates hearing on February 15. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Reserve Bank Australia governor Philip Lowe explains the interest rate strategy at a Senate estimates hearing on February 15. Picture by Keegan Carroll

With Australia's annual inflation rate at a 30-year high, there is no denying consumers are feeling the economic squeeze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.