A landmark goat dairy farm in Gippsland is on the market after the sad passing of its owner John Gommans.
One Agency Country to Coast is marketing the farm on Rowells Road, Trafalgar East via expressions of interest closing on June 12.
The irrigated farm takes in 271 hectares (670 acres).
Mr Gommans was a well-known advocate for harsher penalties for animal activists who trespassed on agricultural properties.
The Trafalgar property is across four titles and is operating as a dairy, milking 3000 goats.
Agents say the farm's soils are highly productive sandy loam offering a slightly undulating topography producing high quality pastures throughout.
Average annual rainfall is 750-800mm.
The 100 bale rotary dairy has been adapted for goat milking.
It has a 22,000 litre refrigerated vat and a large range of support buildings.
The other feature of the farm is the six tunnel-shaped housing sheds.
It has commodity bunkers and an all weather centralised laneway system.
The property has a 700 megalitre irrigation bore licence along with a large holding dam with two electric irrigation pumps.
There is a six-inch main water line suppling hydrants throughout the property incorporating two deep bores for stock and domestic water supply.
The farm also has a four-bedroom brick home, office and other amenities.
The farm is located 12kms to Trafalgar and the Princes Highway.
No suggested price range has been offered for the sale.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
