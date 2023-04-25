The latest farm safety data has revealed 55 people lost their lives in fatal farming accidents between 1 January and 31 December in 2022. This compares to 46 cases the previous year.
An annual report prepared by AgHealth Australia, funded by AgriFutures Australia, 'Non-intentional Farm Related Incidents in Australia 2022', found tractors and quads were reported most frequently. There were 11 deaths involving tractors and eight deaths involving quads.
The report also found an additional 158 non-fatal on-farm injuries, with males involved in 93 percent of accidents.
Tractors and quads have been the main cause of fatal injuries since AgHealth began compiling their report in 2001, with 262 deaths involving tractors and 208 involving quads.
Shawn Kleinschmidt was 27 years old when he severed his leg in an horrific accident on an old ag bike (two wheeler) on a cane farm in Queensland.
When he left hospital four months later, the contract harvester was told he'd never be able to drive a manual vehicle again.
He was also given well-meaning advice that he should find a new career. But six years down the track, Mr Kleinschmidt runs a cattle and cropping farm at Texas, on the NSW/Queensland border.
Mr Kleinschmidt claims lack of communication was a key factor in losing his right lower leg. But he also believes fatigue is a big factor in many accidents.
"Fatigue management is huge, there's so much pressure on farmers, particularly at harvest when you're doing the big hours, more incidents are likely," Mr Kleinschmidt said.
"Where I work, we partner people up at night, they call each other to check in and if something happens you get on the UHF. We work as a team, we stick together and watch out for each other."
While the 2022 statistics paint a grim picture of the risks involved in farming, people like Mr Kleinschmidt and Glen Clarke are a driving force behind farm safety messages.
When Mr Clarke was injured in a truck collision that left him a paraplegic, he was advised to sell his farm at Bellimbopinni, NSW.
But as a third generation farmer, he was determined to stay on the land and find ways to overcome his new challenges.
Mr Clarke's daughter Josie Clarke was so inspired by her father, she set up a non-for-profit - Ability Agriculture - which provides opportunities for those with disabilities working in agriculture.
Ability Agriculture is now challenging, and changing, perceptions around agricultural career opportunities for people with a disability.
"Agriculture has a diversity of roles and sharing stories of those with disabilities is a start to increasing awareness and inclusivity in the sector," Ms Clarke said.
Mr Clarke wants to let other farmers know that after surviving injuries, they must not give up hope.
"Don't let go of your dreams. You can adapt many systems to whatever suits you the best. There's a lot of equipment that can be modified, for example, adding hand controls to side-by-side wagons," Mr Clarke said.
"It's very important you remain positive and ask for help from people who are in a similar situation, as their ideas might help you. Then, as time goes on, you can make your own modifications so there are many ways you can make farming work for you."
Ability Agriculture welcomes anyone who'd like to share their employment experiences, including the adaptations or supports that have enabled people with disabilities to keep working in the sector.
"The main purpose of Ability Agriculture is for positive conversations about adaptation and accessibility as well as raising awareness about employment for people with disabilities," Mr Clarke said.
"Best of all, we share ideas about adapting or modifying the equipment we have and we offer support to each other. We want people to know they can still work in agriculture once they've had an injury and sharing that information is just so valuable."
