Analysis

Middle East acquires taste for Aussie beef and lamb exports

By Ken Wilcock
April 26 2023 - 11:00am
Australian success in UAE markets
UNLESS you happen to be in the trade or involved with an industry promotional body it is unlikely that you would go out of your way to visit large international trade shows.

