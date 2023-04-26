Australian success in UAE markets

UNLESS you happen to be in the trade or involved with an industry promotional body it is unlikely that you would go out of your way to visit large international trade shows.
That at least has been my experience until a family visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year happened to coincide with Gulfood, the world's largest food and beverage trade show.
Held in Dubai over five days, more than 38,000 exhibitor badges were distributed before the event and more than 100,000 visitors attended in just the first two days.
With a population of 3.5 million people, Dubai is a very modern city with an efficient metro rail network and a good taxi and car-ride system but the sheer number and concentration of people associated with the event put these services under a lot of strain.
With six major exhibition halls and over 92903 square metres of space all jam packed with people constantly on the move, the whole thing was a bit overwhelming.
Meat exhibitors were spread over two halls and as you might expect there was a strong representation from North and South America but it was the Australian contingent that really stood out. The reason being that MLA acted as a prominent umbrella for 36 companies involved in export of Australian beef and lamb. This gave visible scale to the Australian representation while at the same time providing the convenience of a hub for interested visitors.
One of Australia's major players was not part of the MLA group but understandably was represented as part of its global parent company's own individual display. In that latter case it was good to catch up with their Australian staff on a rotational posting in Dubai promoting their company's products throughout the Middle East.
Throughout the difficult trading environment encountered by Australian exporters generally over the past 12 months, the Middle East was reportedly one of very few bright spots so it came as no surprise when the Australian reps explained that their customers were primarily interested in premium company brands, Black Angus and Wagyu.
Speaking to other exhibitors it was apparent the reason they were there was the opportunity the market represented at the higher end. This shows up in Australia's export figures where more than 7000 of the total 9400 tonnes of beef exports to the UAE in 2022 were in chilled form. Considering our major export destinations ranged from 130,000t to 214,000t in 2022, the UAE volume is very modest which makes it all the more surprising to see how well represented Australian product is at supermarket and restaurant level.
In Dubai's Mall of Emirates, which features an indoor snow field complete with ski slope and chair lift, the French supermarket chain Carrefour had a massive meat display.
In the general, everyday product section, Australian beef and lamb was very prominent but somewhat surprisingly matched by New Zealand product. Product in this area was generally identified by cut and country.
However in addition there was a sizeable stand-alone display of Wagyu beef derived exclusively from Australia. In this area individual company brands were front and centre. Spinneys, an Arabian multinational supermarket chain, was another who featured Australian Wagyu and high-end grainfed Angus. They prominently recognise Stanbroke Pastoral Co as a supply partner.
Surprisingly no US product was sighted in these or any of the other supermarkets visited. Figures compiled by industry body USMEF indicate 6700t of US product went to UAE in 2022 almost all in the form of muscle cuts. Presumably most of this is being absorbed into foodservice.
The US however does have a significant interest in the Middle East (mostly Egypt) for beef variety meats (offal).
In regard to their attendance at Gulfood, USMEF president and CEO Dan Halstrom said: "We're not attempting to appeal to every buyer at this show but there is great potential for grain-fed US beef in foodservice in several markets in this region."
But if retail competition was not immediately coming from the US at the higher end, Brazilian presence was evident in the everyday segment.
Grandiose is a rapidly growing supermarket chain which attempts to provide its customers with a wide choice of product representing what they call true family value.
In the store visited in Abu Dhabi, Australian beef sat alongside Brazilian product of equivalent description but unknown quality although both appeared to be grassfed.
The Brazilian striploin in the accompanying picture retailed for AED39.75/kg (Dirhams) while the Australian product cost AED74.95/kg. In Australian dollars that is $16.30/kg versus $30.73/kg. While the store staff said they liked Australian product because of its superior shelf life it was hard to see how it could compete at almost twice the price. At restaurant level Australian product was loud and proud on the menu but admittedly the survey was limited in scope.
The internationally recognised SUSHISAMBA, with its inventive combination of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine, featured Australian short ribs, Angus tenderloin and Wagyu ribeye and the food was as spectacular as the view over the Palm Jumeirah coastline from the 51st floor of St Regis hotel.
All up it was hugely gratifying to see the level of success achieved by the Australian beef and lamb industries in this market.
