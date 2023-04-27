Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Opinion: Ag supply chains aren't fit for purpose in a climate changing world

By Peter Mailler
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goondiwindi farmer Pete Mailler
Goondiwindi farmer Pete Mailler

For generations, farmers have been lectured about the need to prepare for inevitable droughts and floods by putting aside reserves in the good times so that we can survive the tough ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.