For generations, farmers have been lectured about the need to prepare for inevitable droughts and floods by putting aside reserves in the good times so that we can survive the tough ones.
I agree with this approach and manage my business accordingly.
It is the key strategy to build resilience on my farm and in my sector generally, particularly when you factor in the increasing productions risks associated with climate change.
Now let me tell you a little story about my sector and my ability to put away reserves in a good time.
Among other things, I grow grain near Boggabilla on the Queensland/New South Wales border.
In 2022, we started harvesting grain on the 12th of November and finished on the 28th.
It was a good year for us.
Over the same period, from November 9 to November 30 2022 of the price of main grade of wheat that I grew fell by $102/MT at my local grain depot in Goondiwindi.
Over this period, currency rallied from 0.6510 to 0.6685 USD accounting for approximately $13/MT of the price drop. The relevant wheat futures price dropped from 926.75 US c/bu to 899.75 US c/bu which explains roughly another $15/MT or the price drop.
The remaining price drop of $74/MT over this period can only be attributable to the domestic supply chain.
The chart below plots basis for the main grade of wheat I grew in Goondiwindi. This is the price in Goondiwindi relative to relevant global market indicator (in this case HRW futures).
In an efficient, or truly competitive market, basis shouldn't vary wildly over time. The chart illustrates something else.
Of course the grain trade will explain this as the challenge in shipping in a high production year. They will say that it could take a year to move the grain and so prices fall.
I call bullshit.
I accept there are carry costs and execution risks, but the complete lack of transparency provides no discovery for producers.
It is apparent that the discounts exceed the real costs.
There is lack of genuine competition in the supply chain, which means that in "good" years with high grain supply farmers struggle to achieve global parity pricing for their grain.
How do I build resilience in a good year if the supply chain effectively steals the lion's share of the profit/t in a good year of production?
Successive governments have overseen the deregulation of agricultural supply chains which has resulted in enormous geographic concentrations of domestic market power undermining competition to many producers.
Domestic supply chain constraints create choke points where a relatively small number of companies control access to markets.
In fresh food it is supermarkets, for dairy it is dairy processors, for sugar it is mills, for meat it is meat processors and for grains it is bulk handlers.
In all of these circumstances, most producers have no effective options in how their product gets to market.
We remain at the mercy of the supply chain, particularly in high production years.
Chris Bowen and Murray Watt should be focussing on providing the best possible return to producers in good years as a core climate change policy for agriculture.
This is vital to minimise taxpayer exposure to the impacts of drought, flood, fire or any other disruption.
Climate change promises increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather related events like droughts and floods, which means it is becoming a far more urgent and important problem.
Truly competitive, efficient and effective agricultural supply chains are vital to building resilience into food production systems to underpin domestic food security as well as optimising our global contribution to the food matrix.
It is past time that institutions like the ACCC become more interested in the performance of agricultural supply chains to ensure they are genuinely fit for purpose in a climate changing world.
