A productive but older style dairy in Gippsland offers a new buyer lots of scope.
The South Gippsland dairy features plenty of land across 188 hectares (465 acres).
The vendors are asking for $12,000 per acre for the farm which values it in total at about $5.6 million.
The Australian dairy industry is enjoying an upswing at the moment.
The farm is located 15 minutes from Leongatha and is about two hours drive from Melbourne.
The dairy farm has undulating topography, including steep areas on heavy grey soil types boasting top pasture growth.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say the farm is well set up for dairying but would also suit beef grazing.
At the working heart of the farm is a 21 swing-over herringbone cow shed.
It also has substantial machinery and hay sheds.
All weather laneways have been established for simple moving of livestock and machinery.
It has good fencing, supported by electric.
Water is supplied from 17 dams which are connected to troughs from a header tank.
It has an eight megalitre water licence from the dependable Wilkur Creek which runs through the property.
It is subdivided into 40 main paddocks of varying sizes, providing space for grazing and pasture management.
For more information contact the Nutrien Harcourts Leongatha selling agent Barry Redmond on 0477 622292.
