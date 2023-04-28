Agribusiness buzz in brief: Rex, Pace Farms and Feed Central news

Sydney-based east coast egg giant, Pace Farms, is potentially the next acquisition to be added to the fast growing agribusiness portfolio of investor group, Roc Partners.
The 50-plus year-old operation with 3 million hens, 137 layer sheds and 32 sites spread from Tamworth in North West NSW to southern Victoria began seeking buyer interest early in the financial year with help from financial services giant, PwC.
Speculation in the Australian Financial Review, put Roc as the likely front runner in the auction for Frank and Dianna Pace's business, with a price tag for any eventual deal rumoured at about $200 million.
Roc Partners has been busy building its footprint in the agricultural space in the past five years.
Its investments now include the Queensland-based Capilano honey's parent Hive + Wellness Australia; Victoria's Flavorite glasshouse horticulture group, Stone Axe Pastoral's Wagyu beef properties in NSW and Western Australia and the ProTen poultry meat brand.
Pace Farms is Australia's second biggest egg producer, supplying almost a third of the national market with almost 17m eggs a week.
Toowoomba-based national hay and fodder marketing business Feed Central has turned 21.
An early entrant into internet-based trading back in 2002, the company was founded by managing director, Tim Ford (pictured), after he identified feed quality standard differences while involved in Australia's first hay exports to South Korea.
It launched with a focus on buying, selling, and quality testing hay, grain, silage and straw.
Feed Central now claims to be Australia's largest online feed platform and developer of the only nationally recognised system for hay quality assessment.
After starting in an internet cafe, Mr Ford said the company had grown to pioneer new opportunities in the trade, including rapid NIR spectrometry for hay quality which revolutionised feed testing with 24-hour turnaround times.
About 10,000 active buyers and 8000 sellers now use its platform, and it employs more than 30 staff.
Sydney-based agribusiness media relations outfit, Hardman Communications, has marked its 21st birthday in Sydney this month with a celebratory bash near its Parramatta head office.
Founded by former Case-IH media officer, Sue Hardman, in a spare bedroom at home with a one-year-old child at foot, the business has grown to be one of the sector's longer serving and surviving specialist media consultancies, working with a suite of banking, machinery, crop protection, animal health and land management corporates and smaller service providers.
"At 21 we've settled into knowing what work we love to do, refined what we are best at, and know which clients are the best match for us. It's a real sweet spot to operate from," Ms Hardman said.
The party involved past and present staff, clients, and contacts, media representatives and others from the sector.
Prominent regional aviation group, Regional Express, will cut flight services on nine of its routes in May, citing ongoing pilot shortages and spare parts supply issues for putting the squeeze on its operational capabilities.
The service between Adelaide and Mildura in North West Victoria has been suspended and routes in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and SA will be pruned back.
Airports affected from May 1 include Cairns and Bamaga in North Queensland; Sydney, Broken Hill and Wagga Wagga in NSW; Adelaide, Mount Gambier, Whyalla, Port Lincoln and Ceduna in SA and some flights from Melbourne.
Rex said a chronic shortage of pilots and engineers and a severe disruption in the supply chain of aircraft and engine parts had forced the cuts, but insisted services would be reinstated once the situation had stabilised.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has officially blocked Qantas' year-long plans to expand its stake in regional air services group Alliance Airlines to a full takeover.
The competition watchdog said the deal would likely substantially lessen competition particularly in Western Australia and Queensland.
Both Qantas and Alliance are key air transport suppliers to the resources sector, with Alliance' business strongly aligned with ferrying fly-in-fly-out workers around the country.
Qantas, which currently owns 20 per cent of Alliance said it would seek more information from the competition regulator.
The ACCC said customers valued Alliance as a "vigorous and effective competitor" to Qantas and appreciated the airline's fleet flexibility, customer-centric approach, and high-quality service offerings, which could be lost if the airline was absorbed.
Adelaide-based phosphate, potash and gold miner, Centrex, is teaming up with nearby Neutrog Australia to develop new organic and biological fertiliser products for the broadacre farming market which offer potential to help farmers soil carbon levels.
Centrex subsidiary, Agriflex, operates Ardmore phosphate project south of Mt Isa in Queensland and West Australia's Oxley Potash Project near Geraldton, while Neutrog, at Kanmantoo, makes specialist organic based, iologically-boosted fertiliser and liquid probiotics for broadacre and horticultural producers.
Agriflex and Neutrog plan to produce and market organic and biological fertiliser products applying phosphate rock tailings (fines), further de-risking the Ardmore mine.
Crushed phosphate rock fines from the mine are well suited to broadacre farming application, while about 70 per cent of the new product will be supplied by Neutrog as bacteria and fungi to be coated with phosphorus liberating microbes to enhance phosphorus bioavailability.
Centrex managing director, Robert Mencel said the partnership was confident it could produce a viable alternative to existing fossil fuel-based nitrogen-phosphorus broadacre fertilisers and "we know there is a substantial appetite for this in the market".
Women wanting to increase their leadership skills and contribute to narrowing the gender gap in agriculture are being urged to apply for the National Farmers' Federation flagship Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program by April 28.
The mentorship-based initiative is part of NFF's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks by 2030.
The organisation's first female President Fiona Simson said the program had made significant strides in contributing to the number of women on boards and in leadership roles, but more work was to be done.
The program provides 12 women a five-month intensive one-on-one mentoring opportunity, backed by 36 partners, including multinational corporations, advocacy bodies and government.
Visit nff.org.au/programs
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
