RICE prices are likely to remain at elevated levels at least into 2024 as a result of falling production and rising demand.
A report from analysts Fitch Solutions found that the global rice market was set to endure its tightest supply and demand balance sheet in close to two decades.
According to the report the global shortfall for 2022/2023 would come in at 8.7 million tonnes, making it the worst rice shortage since 2003-04.
There are a number of contributing factors including droughts in major rice producing nations, such as China and Pakistan and increased demand on the back of more expensive wheat supplies due to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
Earlier in the year Chinese officials released a drought warning following markedly below average rainfall and above average temperatures, while, paradoxically, some parts of the nation have suffered severely from flooding.
The drought has been particularly damaging for wheat and rice crops and could force China, the world's largest consumer of rice, to import more product, placing strain on global supplies.
The hardest hit provinces, according to a report from Gro Intelligence, are in the south, where rice is the major crop.
Gro's vegetative health index, a satellite-derived measure of plant health, is at the lowest level in more than two decades and soil moisture levels are at a 12-year low.
In Pakistan, a well-publicised heatwave has caused significant damage to crops, while the heavy rain of last year also has dented production prospects.
Rice demand is very strong, with consumers through south and eastern Asia switching back to rice in preference of wheat, which has become more expensive due to low supplies in that sector following issues getting supplies from Ukraine.
In Thailand, Thai rice values, a de facto benchmark for rice prices throughout Asia rose to two year highs earlier in the year, with importers looking to purchase more rice to make up for disrupted supplies from Ukraine, previously a major supplier of wheat through the region.
The trend through much of Asia over the past two decades has been for a rise in the consumption of wheat in place of rise.
According to the Fitch Solutions report, the shortages are likely to be most pronounced through the Asia - Pacific region, which is responsible for around 90pc of global rice consumption.
It is not just Asia that is producing less rice, key regions such as the US and the EU are also likely to be down year on year while there have also been issues here in Australia due to the wet spring and start to the rice growing season.
Key importers of rice, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are likely to have to spend more to bring in supplies of the grain, a staple throughout the region.
The rise in rice values is being replicated in wheat and corn, due to ongoing global food security concerns.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
