INTERNATIONAL agribusiness giant Cargill has given the Australian oilseed industry a big vote of confidence with a monster $73 million investment in its crushing capacity.
Officials from the company said Cargill was responding to demand from customers who wanted more canola and cottonseed products.
Cargill, one of the world's largest oilseed processors, will upgrade its facilities at Newcastle and Narrabri in NSW and Footscray in western Melbourne.
The expansion in Australian crushing capacity follows a similar pattern to that in other major canola producing nation, with Canada in the middle of rapid growth of processing capacity.
Cargill officials said Australian canola was in high demand globally for use in food products, biofuel and as a feed stock, which was a key factor in the company's decision to make the investment, along with steadily climbing Australian canola production and the nation's proximity to key Asian markets.
Australian Oilseeds Federation executive officer Nick Goddard said the investment highlighted the growth in Australian canola over recent years, which has been supercharged by bigger plantings with farmers looking to take advantage of high prices and a run of favourable seasons.
"This investment demonstrates the global confidence in the Australian canola industry," he said.
"We're happy to see Cargill's belief in our industry and its commitment to investing in rural Australia via its Narrabri facility."
The Narrabri plant will be brought out of mothballs after Cargill closed it in 2018 due to drought and increasing energy costs.
The hulls from Narrabri will cater to domestic feedstock markets and cottonseed 'meat', the energy-dense and easily digestible internal component of the cotton seed will be transported to Newcastle where it will be further processed into oil and meal.
The Newcastle plant is also being upgraded to enable the crush of cotton seed, along with existing processing capacity of canola, significantly increasing the plant's total crush capacity.
Other plant upgrades include improvements in oilseed processing equipment to serve the increased throughput and the cottonseed meal product, higher transport efficiencies and improving farmer delivery experience.
The Footscray plant, which focuses on canola, the major oilseed in southern Australia, will also see an increase in canola crush capacity with upgrades to the processing equipment and some modifications to drive logistical efficiencies.
"This investment in increasing our crush capacity will help Cargill better serve the growing demand for canola and cottonseed products from customers both in Australia and across Asia," said Zsolt Kocza, managing director of Cargill agriculture supply chain in Australia and South / South Eastern Asia.
The major export destinations for Cargill's canola oil at present are China, Vietnam and New Zealand.
With this investment, Cargill also expects to be able to supply new domestic customers with cotton seed hulls and oil.
The upgrades will support almost 100 jobs, 89 existing and 5 new positions, across the three facilities.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
