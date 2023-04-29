Selling prices for farm land across the state have pushed even higher this year.
South Australia continues to set the farm property market alight after leading the nation for the strongest growth in farm prices last year.
Already in the first three months some stunning prices have been paid at auction to continue breaking district records.
Farm prices across the state rose 46.9pc in 2022 reaching $6346/ha after two years of relatively flat growth.
It comes off the back of a median hectare price of $4398/ha in 2021.
The rise was driven by high prices paid for land in the South East and the prized Yorke Peninsula cropping region.
People are still talking about the incredible $9.9 million paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) at $13,026 per acre in March.
Two key reports, the Elders Real Estate property update and Rabobank's farm sale outlook both highlighted the amazing rise of farm land values across South Australia.
Their expert analysts pointed to a softening of prices in the year ahead but there seems no slowing of demand so far.
They also say not all farm districts in South Australia have seen the same rise.
In some of the early impressive sales already this year, no review can go past the district record paid for premium cropping country at Arthurton on the Yorke Peninsula in March.
A total of $9.9 million was paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) for an incredible $13,026 per acre.
Golden Oasis was offered across two adjacent lots at the auction held by Wardle and Co.
In the Mid North a whopping $2.6 million was paid at auction for just 240 acres in early April.
The crowd in the Riverton Town Hall was silenced by the ferocity of the bidding at the auction conducted by Ray White auctioneer Geoff Schell.
The Rhynie land, which takes in 73 hectares (180 acres), sold for $2 million on the fall of the hammer - $11,111 per acre.
The Riverton block across 24ha (59 acres) sold for $625,000, a result of $10,932/ac.
Meanwhile, wo bidders pushed the auction price for another piece of YP cropping country to $2.3 million in March.
There were four registered bidders on the day for the 410 arable acres (166 hectares) on the north of the YP at the Mundoora Community Sports Club in the sale handled by Wardle and Co.
The sale price equated to $5609/ac for the arable land.
There have been some big corporate sales already this year as well.
A Canadian superannuation fund bought a controlling stake in Australia's biggest potato producers.
Mitolo Family Farms owns and operates 26 farms in South Australia and NSW.
The family business, based on the Adelaide Plains, also grows onions and is a big supplier to Australia's big supermarkets.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan through its Australian agricultural arm, AustOn Corporation, have bought a majority holding as a "strategic partnership" for an undisclosed sum.
The Mitolo family retain what a statement from Ontario Teachers said was a "significant ownership stake".
Also, a choice farm block at Freeling, just north of Adelaide, sold strongly at auction in March for $2.4 million.
After 140 years of ownership the Peter's family sold the 104 hectare (258 acre) farm at the auction held at the Freeling Recreation Centre, again hosted by Ray White.
At the fall of the hammer, the land realised $9302 per acre.
Recently, a solid sale price of $1992 per acre was paid for a mixed farming block on the outskirts of Wallaroo on the northern YP.
Wardle Co. Rural sold Jacko's for an all up price of $2.4 million on the eve of seeding the new season's crop.
Jacko's takes in 487.5 hectares (1205 acres) just four kilometres north-east of Wallaroo with 438ha (1081 acres) said to be arable.
A block of farm land at Booborowie in the Mid North sold at auction for $800,000 in March.
There was a single bidder for the 110 hectare (271 acre) block used for both grazing and cropping.
At that price, it was valued at $2952 an acre.
Meanwhile, a mixed farm west of Kapunda, sold at auction in March for $2,525,000 or $6662/acre.
The Bethel farm had been in the same family for 54 years.
A long-held grazing block in the Lucindale area sold late last year for $5 million, or $8794 per acre.
Only 124ha is considered open grazing country, the rest is blue gum regrowth.
Clive's (230 hectares, 569 acres) was sold at a Lucindale Country Club auction by TDC Livestock and Property.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
