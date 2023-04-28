Farm Online
South Australia has joined other states in banning opera house yabby nets

By Chris McLennan
April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
South Australia moved this week to join other states in banning the use of opera house nets.
Most states in Australia have now banned the use of the once popular opera house set-and-forget style of yabby nets.

