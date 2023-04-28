Most states in Australia have now banned the use of the once popular opera house set-and-forget style of yabby nets.
Only Queensland remains to implement an outright ban on the nets after South Australia moved this week to ban their use from July 1.
The pyramid-shaped nets are now the approved netting option for the freshwater delicacy.
The opera house nets are said to pose a risk to platypus, turtles and other native animals.
They are banned in Victoria (from 2019), NSW (2021), Western Australia (2016), ACT (2019), South Australia (2023) and Tasmania.
In NSW, they are banned from being used in public waters in specific areas and Queensland has introduced restrictions relating to the size of the opening and where they can be used.
South Australia will ban the use of opera house style yabby nets, effective from 1 July 2023 to further protect platypus and other animals at risk from the use of the nets.
A baited pyramid-style net allows yabbies to drop through the top opening while the angled sides of the pyramid prevent their escape.
The South Australian government said its ban "follows extensive research and consultation with the key recreational fishing stakeholder groups".
It will also bring consistency for fishers travelling between states.
There is no restriction in the age-old practice of baiting a string with meat to lure a yabby into the back to be netted by hand.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
