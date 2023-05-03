Cree Santa Gertrudis Information Day hits the mark

A total of 87 registered producers gained a plethora of useful herd-improving knowledge at the Cree Santa Gertrudis Information Day hosted by stud principals Shaun and Jo McGuigan on Monday, April 24. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Cree Santa Gertrudis

An illuminating experience was shared by all who attended the Cree Santa Gertrudis Information Day hosted by Shaun and Jo McGuigan on Kiah, in Thangool, on Monday, April 24.

The McGuigans' goal for the day was to help the 87 registered producers present to gain an understanding of the use of EBV's in bull selection to optimise their herd's performance, while incorporating nutritional requirements, through tracking and recording programs, to measure and benchmark their baseline methane emissions.

"Our agriculture industry has changed and working hard is not enough anymore, therefore we need to adjust our business models and adapt as the farming sector evolves," Mr McGuigan said.

Mr McGuigan discussed how to read and interpret EBVs in a sale catalogue, to then apply this understanding to improve a herds genetic progress across profit-driving traits, while avoiding the pitfalls of buying bulls without known performance indicators.



The Cree herd has a 5 star rating for performance recording, so Mr McGuigan showed visitors the genetic trends table for the last 20 years demonstrating their progress in the areas of profitability, namely growth fertility and carcase traits.

Matt and Tony Schutt, Arrabury Pastoral Company (far left and far right), Shaun McGuigan, Kiah, Thangool, and Paul Williams ABRI Rockhampton. Picture supplied

"They saw the movement in traits across years and how our herd now averages $32 on the Export Index, which is in the top 20pc and an average days to calving EBV of -4 which is the top 30pc. We aim to lift performance without compromising breed characteristics."

Brad Dwyer and Alan Pacheco-Wright from 4 Tags spoke about new technologies in weigh systems, animal ID, satellite tagging, and soil carbon tracking.

Jim Wade, Wade Agriculture Consultants, attended the day with Michelle Turner on behalf of Rabar feed supplements from Beaudesert.

Mr Wade provided a NIR machine and numerous attendees brought grass samples along to get tested. He's an animal nutrition consultant for feedmills, feedlots, supplement plants, and individual farmers who has extensive experience with all ruminants and monogastrics, and vast knowledge of vitamin and mineral supplements for all species. He has developed practical Excel-based agricultural software for the industry.

Isidore Agri + Eco Solutions' James Henderson, presented on methane emissions and carbon farming practices, and the benefits of refining production systems. He encouraged producers to work out a baseline for emissions and discussed how Breedplan and herd recording systems could help measure and document individual production systems.

Mark Scholes, Elders Rockhampton, Lisa Jensen, Biloela, Ivan Perkins, Thangool, Troy Jensen Biloela and Jaime Wilkie, manager Elders Biloela. Picture supplied

"Many mentioned that they enjoyed the simplicity of EBVs when explained clearly. Others want more information to get their head around carbon, though now they have a lead to find the information they require."

The day also allowed visitors to view the Cree herd. On display were three pens of aged cows and calves ranging from six to 13 years, with varying performance indicators. Also on show were two pens of second-calf heifers and calves with export indexes ranging from the top 1pc in the breed to the breed average.

"Spectators were asked to visually select the highest performing bulls and heifers based on their ability to effect positive change in a herd. This exercise proved the futility of buying seedstock without the benefits of objective measurements."

Three pens of 2023 sale bulls were also on display with export indexes in the top one per cent, and averaging in the top 20pc. These bulls will be offered on September 4, from 12pm, at Kiah in an unreserved open auction.

The information day began at 9.30am, though 21 producers got an early start on the day by embarking on a tour of Kiah from 8am.

Shaun McGuigan said the level of attendance at the Cree Santa Gertrudis Information Day exceeded their expectations. Picture supplied

"They enjoyed a drive through freshly cut leucaena, where our 2023 sale bulls were grazing in three adjoining paddocks. 170 aged breeding cows with closely aged calves at foot were mustered into a laneway and adjacent were 80 first calf rising two-year-old females with a calf at foot. Visitors commented on the quality of the breeders on display and the uniformity and closeness of the calf drop.



The aged cows displayed good udders and underlines and were displaying good size calves which were ready for weaning."

A trade site was also running with exhibits from Elders Biloela; Zoetis; Kellco Monto; 4 Tags; the Fitzroy Basin Association; D.J's Steel Biloela; Rabar Feed Supplements; and J B Cosmetics.

"The displays were great and many producers bought products and spent time talking to the reps."

Mr McGuigan said the day went "very well", with the level of attendance exceeding their expectations.

"This gives us the confidence that our industry is seeking more information and we have an evolving industry with the carbon pressure that is ahead of us."