What to consider when purchasing a generator for your farm

Generators convert chemical or mechanical energy into electricity. Picture Shutterstock

Industries have continually adopted technology to run their operations. The agricultural sector hasn't been left behind. Most of the technology adoption surrounds mechanising operations for efficiencies and bigger productions.

These operations touch on feed rationing, milking, irrigation, pumping boreholes, grain crushing, and controlled storage. Farmers have seen great returns from mechanisation. However, it's said that everything has challenges to it. Mechanisation relies on electricity; therefore, farmers can barely run their operations without electricity. The result is reduced production, damaged products, and a loss of clients.

Is there a solution to this? Yes, there is: generators. A generator converts chemical or mechanical energy to electrical energy. It'll act as a backup when there's a power blackout. However, one thing is clear-the generator will only meet your farming needs if it's right. How, then, will you ensure this?

Below are the factors to consider when purchasing your farm generator:

Capacity of the generator

Capacity refers to the maximum amount of electricity a generator can produce when running at a go. Knowing the capacity of your PR Power generator helps pinpoint whether it'll meet your needs.

Start by finding out what you need. Do this by listing the farming equipment you want the generator to power. Proceed to find the wattage of each tool and sum all the figures. The figure you get should guide you in the generator's selection process.

The generator's capacity shouldn't be less than what you need. Consider increasing the wattage you require by some percentage. The excess wattage will be precautionary should your equipment require more wattage to power.

Type of generator

Different types of generators exist, each operating differently, although their purpose is the same. Common types are standby, inverter, portable, gasoline, natural gas, and diesel-powered ones. The differences arise in the fuel source, portability, and operation technique (as stated).

It's important to use a generator whose features fully meet your needs without compromise. On your farm, portability is crucial, especially if it's large and you keep moving your farming equipment. An ideal generator is the portable one; you can move with it easily as the need arises. Regarding fuel sources, choose a generator that uses readily available fuel. If you can easily find gasoline, purchase a generator that runs on gasoline.

Your chosen vendor can guide you on the various options and in making the right choice.

Brand

Many brands manufacture generators. Although they have similar end products, most use different raw materials and production techniques. It brings about a disparity in the quality of generators.

Purchasing a generator isn't a small investment-it's often expensive. Like any other investment, you want to get value for your money. In this case, you'll experience value only if the generator serves you for long. Therefore, you want to buy a generator from a brand known for quality products. How will you identify this brand?

Consider getting recommendations from friends and family who previously acquired farm generators. Recommendations narrow down the search process. With the list at hand, vet each option by looking at reviews from their previous and current clients.

It'd help to settle for a brand with no negative reviews regarding the quality of its generators. Also, a brand that offers a warranty should be your choice. Warranties show that the brand trusts in the quality of its generators. However, if it's not the case, they'll compensate you accordingly.

Costs

Cost is important to consider when purchasing a farm generator. The aim isn't to spend a fortune; you have a farm to run and farming equipment to maintain. Instead, seek affordability.

A budget can help you determine affordability. It denotes the maximum amount of money you can spend on the generator. Your finances should help you determine this amount. With the budget in place, look at the prices of the generators. Take note that their prices depend on the brand and features they have. It'd help to choose a generator whose prices fall within your budget.

You might be worried about compromising on the features, which you shouldn't. It's best to get the best generator brand with the best features that meet all your needs for your budget. Be sure to consider the short- and long-term costs of the generator.

