It's rare to find farm land changing hands for under $100 an acre in today's boom market.
So how does $96/acre sound for a sheep station sale which has just sold in outback South Australia?
Penalumba Station takes in 2515 hectares (6239 acres) of freehold country out on the edge of the Nullarbor Plain, so admittedly it is marginal farm land.
Average annual rainfall in this part of the world is around 290mm.
But canny settlers have still managed to make a crust out of the land out here for generations.
The station's official address is Lot 91 Eyre Highway, which is about an hour's drive west of Ceduna.
For the past 15 years it has been held by the Chilton Family who took it to auction with Paul Kilby from Kilby Stock & Station Pty Ltd back in February at the Ceduna Foreshore Hotel.
It was passed in after a top bid of $600,000 but after a re-think and fresh negotiations with the highest bidder, a Melbourne buyer, two hours later it was sold at that price.
Contracts were later signed and the property has this week settled which is why we can now tell you about it.
The Chiltons have operated the station as a sheep enterprise across its five big paddocks to utilise the healthy blue bush, salt bush, native grasses, and clover for pasture feed.
They destocked the property back in November before the auction to allow the successful new owner to have have immediate access.
There are three solar-equipped bores dotted about the farm to water stock running on this native grazing country.
Some of the land has been cleared by a previous owner for cropping when the seasons are kind.
And if you are feeling a bit hot and sweaty, you are 25km from the popular Fowlers Bay stopover which offers the beach, fishing, whale watching and a friendly café.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
