Chris Slavin in Gippsland Community Leadership program

By Sarah Collier
April 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Bassine Specialty Cheeses sales manager Chris Slavin took part in a leadership program last year under a Gardiner Foundation scholarship. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation
Each year Gardiner Foundation offers two places in the Gippsland Community Leadership Program to people living and working in Victorian dairy regions - on dairy farms, in dairy processing, as service providers or in community organisations.

