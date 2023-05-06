Paddock preparation and planting are front of mind for farming regions and producers on Queensland's Darling Downs recently had the opportunity to learn more about a range of equipment to assist with the process.
Ag machinery dealer, STAG Machinery Group, hosted a customer event at Yarranlea, near Toowoomba, to demonstrate the capabilities and performance of equipment from world-leading tillage machinery company, K-Line Ag.
Michael O'Hara, branch manager of STAG Machinery Group Dalby dealership, said because of the seasonal conditions in recent years, tillage equipment had a renewed importance and relevance and the day was designed to show customers just what was on offer to help them with decisions in this area of their business.
"We organised the day to help local customers consider their best options for soil preparation in the months ahead, and K-Line is a world leader in this sector of the ag machinery industry," he said.
"We wanted customers to see the capabilities and performance of the K-Line range and the potential of these products when it comes to their operations," he said.
Demonstration day attendees had the chance to see the K-Line TrackAttack and Speedtiller Powerflex in action, behind Case IH Magnum and Steiger tractors.
K-Line Agriculture is based in Cowra, NSW, and is a manufacturer of high-performance compact discs, rippers, hay rakes, coulters/harrows and trash-cutters.
The company is marking its 30th anniversary this year and all their products are still produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Cowra, with the range sold both nationally and internationally.
Michael said the farmers who had attended already understood the importance of properly preparing paddocks for sowing, but the demonstration day had given many of them a new perspective on just what was possible with the right equipment.
STAG Machinery Group, which specialises in Case IH and New Holland machinery, has locations in Toowoomba and Dalby, and is preparing to open its doors in Chinchilla this month.
