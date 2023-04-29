New Zealand research has shown intensive management of kikuyu pasture is a tool to optimise pasture quality and reduce its dead matter content.
Intensive management of kikuyu, as opposed to extensive management, provided more protein and less fibre for stock - and made it similar in nutrient composition to ryegrass pasture.
These results were presented by David Pacheco at the Australasian Dairy Science Symposium 2022, held late last year.
He said kikuyu pastures were common on dairy farms in the north of New Zealand ,and well-managed intensive systems had been developed by farmers to maximise its quality for livestock performance.
"New Zealand's changing climate from global warming is projected to increase the dominance and spread of subtropical grasses, such as kikuyu, which generally has a lower quality than temperate grass species such as ryegrass," he said.
Researchers compared intensively and extensively managed kikuyu and ryegrass-based pastures, sampled five times during summer and autumn.
Intensively managed kikuyu had moderate to high stock pressure and low post-grazing residuals from January to March - when kikuyu was the dominant pasture species.
The extensively managed kikuyu and ryegrass-based pastures had more than twice as much dead matter as the intensively managed kikuyu.
The crude protein content of the intensively managed kikuyu was similar to the ryegrass pasture and both contained nearly double the crude protein concentration compared with extensively managed kikuyu.
Organic matter digestibility and metabolisable energy content of extensively managed kikuyu tended to be less than in intensively managed kikuyu and ryegrass pasture.
"The main findings of the current study were that intensively managed kikuyu pasture had less dead matter and similar nutritional composition compared with ryegrass-based pasture at the same farm," Mr Pacheco said.
"This suggests that it would be possible to achieve similar per animal milk solids production performance on these two pasture types, as was observed in farmlet trials at the same farm.
"At the same time, pasture production would be expected to be 1.2 to 1.5 times greater for intensively managed kikuyu than for ryegrass-based pasture from January to June, which would therefore support a greater milk solids production per hectare."
Mr Pacheco said, in conclusion, intensive management of kikuyu pasture was a tool to decrease the dead matter content of these pastures and improve the quality - more protein and less fibre - of kikuyu pastures, similar in nutrient composition to ryegrass pasture.
He said the crude protein and metabolisable energy values observed in both intensively managed kikuyu and ryegrass based pasture were, however, less than currently used as part of the calculations of greenhouse gas emissions in the national greenhouse gas inventory.
