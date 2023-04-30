Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy farmers urged to act quickly if they suspect heifers are mis-mated

By Ee Cheng Ooi*
April 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is important to act quickly if you suspect young heifers have been mis-mated. File photo
It is important to act quickly if you suspect young heifers have been mis-mated. File photo

When writing articles for dairy farmers, the industry typically focuses on best practices, new scientific advances and case studies of top performers. Of course, that's what everyone is aiming for, right?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.