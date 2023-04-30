Unfortunately, these calvings are often risky and can be hard on heifers. You'll have to monitor them closely, and to be prepared for the possibility of emergency caesareans if the calf-to-heifer size difference is too great. These girls are also trying to support a pregnancy and grow at the same time - it can be a tough ask to also have them undergo a difficult surgery. Sometimes you must make a call about whether it's worth proceeding, and your vet will be the best person to assist with this. There are also often complications associated with later-stage abortions, and as with anything involving biological systems, things may take several attempts to work.