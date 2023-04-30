When writing articles for dairy farmers, the industry typically focuses on best practices, new scientific advances and case studies of top performers. Of course, that's what everyone is aiming for, right?
We try to deliver inspiration, information and ideas about new initiatives. An outsider skimming through these pages might get the impression that the industry is full of people who are striving for efficiency, tackling the big issues and maximising productivity in a sustainable, optimal way.
However, one side effect of this is that farmers might mistakenly get the impression that everyone in the Australian dairy industry seriously has their shit together. This... is not always the case.
I can tell you personally with full confidence (if not a lot of pride) that I have Stuffed Things Up. I once lost a needle inside a cow during left displaced abomasum surgery (we found it - she was fine). I drove two hours to the wrong farm after putting 'Grays Road' instead of 'Greys Road' into my GPS. I once put a blob of wasabi in my mouth, thinking it was some mashed up peas. Last week, I took my eyes off my nephew for two seconds and he ate a bowl of cat food.
There are many ways to make mistakes as a vet (and a first-time aunt). As a dairy farmer, however, one way to Stuff Things Up is to allow the bull to get in among young, fertile heifers. There might have been a fence that broke or some miscommunication about gates.
In any case, you might end up with some small heifers that you suspect are pregnant and will not be able to safely progress to calving. You'll get a sinking feeling in your gut as it dawns on you that something very suboptimal has happened. It's okay, you made a mistake. Try not to panic. Breathe.
Fortunately, there are often ways to limit the damage caused by our mistakes. I want to be clear here: heifer mis-mating is a tricky situation best navigated with your friendly neighbourhood vet as there are multiple things to consider.
Many of the drugs used must also be prescribed and administered carefully- especially if you (or your workers) may be pregnant. Still, there may be some benefit in gaining a better understanding of the options.
Firstly, if you notice it and act quickly, then prostaglandin (PG) can be a good choice as early as seven days after mis-mating. PG is cheap and safe for cows, with few side effects and minimal risk of complications.
In early pregnancy, the developing embryo is supported by a corpus luteum (CL) on the ovary, which produces hormones (like progesterone) which are necessary for its survival. PG works by 'lysing' (i.e., destroying) the CL, which gets rid of the embryo and prompts the cow to cycle (which is why we use PG for synchrony).
However, this option only works up to five months (and the last few weeks) of gestation. From around 120 to 150 days of gestation, the CL is no longer the only source of progesterone for the foetus, as placental production kicks in. At this point, a combination of PG and a 'glucocorticoid' drug suppresses CL and placental progesterone production respectively, resulting in an abortion.
In late gestation, there are a few options for inducing early calving. Glucocorticoids are produced by the foetus in increasing amounts and eventually trigger calving. For this reason, they can be used as a sole agent in the last month of pregnancy, which may be an option if 1) the heifer is well-grown enough, and 2) the calf is small enough to pass through the birth canal normally. Depending on the timing, your vet may use a short- or long-acting version - although, since the use of calving induction for management purposes has been phased out, the latter may become less common.
Unfortunately, these calvings are often risky and can be hard on heifers. You'll have to monitor them closely, and to be prepared for the possibility of emergency caesareans if the calf-to-heifer size difference is too great. These girls are also trying to support a pregnancy and grow at the same time - it can be a tough ask to also have them undergo a difficult surgery. Sometimes you must make a call about whether it's worth proceeding, and your vet will be the best person to assist with this. There are also often complications associated with later-stage abortions, and as with anything involving biological systems, things may take several attempts to work.
This means that if you suspect that the bull has gotten in with your heifers, then it's very important to act early. Don't assume that the heifers were too young to get pregnant - it is probably a law of farming that if you don't want them in-calf then they probably will get in-calf (with the opposite holding true as well). Don't be afraid to give your vet a call and explain the situation. It's likely that they'll remember the time they backed their work car into the irrigation channel or drank the mastitis sample in the tea-room fridge, and they'll hopefully show a bit of compassion as they help you out of a pickle.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs. Comments and feedback are welcome at ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
