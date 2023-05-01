Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Irrigators urged to consider carryover water options

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hume Dam spilling in September 2105. More water releases are now planned, to create airspace. Picture supplied
The Hume Dam spilling in September 2105. More water releases are now planned, to create airspace. Picture supplied

Many northern Victorian irrigators are now considering carrying over significant volumes of water, after recent good rains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.