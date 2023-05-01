10 Tips for the perfect farm wedding

What better way to celebrate your love than in serene farmland surrounded by all your loved ones? Picture Shutterstock

Whether you're country born and bred or a lifelong urbanite, the allure of a farm wedding is tempting for many. What better way to celebrate your love than in serene farmland surrounded by all your loved ones?

Since everyone wants their special day to go absolutely perfectly, we've rounded up the top 10 tips to ensure your farm wedding is as beautiful a day as you've been dreaming of. There are some extra elements to consider when it comes to this style of wedding, so read on to ensure you've covered all your bases.

Embrace nature

If you've decided to head out to a farm for your wedding, you should aim to incorporate all of its natural beauty into your celebrations. From decor to accommodation and even your wedding vows, your farm wedding will be all the more special if you integrate your venue into the rest of your wedding.

Planning is essential

Hopefully, your marriage is going to include at least one obsessive planner who's already in the process of detailing every single element of your wedding. When it comes to a farm wedding, you'll need to turn the dial up even higher.

Will you rent out a marquee to use or go for an indoor space? How will your guests travel to the venue, and will you organise accommodation for them? Have you ensured that a cattle stampede won't interrupt your father-in-law's toast?

Don't be afraid to get some help from your wedding party and other loved ones, or even enlist the services of a wedding planner.

Venue, venue, venue

It's arguably the most important consideration for any wedding. Farms might seem interchangeable to some, but when it comes to entering into the sacred bond of marriage, there's a big difference between a grand venue in the Barossa Valley and your uncle's hobby farm in Dungog.

Essential considerations include availability of space, accessibility and, of course, aesthetic beauty. Don't rush this step, and ensure you're totally happy with your location before locking it in.

Professional vs personal

A related issue when considering your venue is whether to break the bank renting out a grand location, or take advantage of a property owned by a loved one. There are plenty of pros and cons to consider for each option.

On the one hand, a professional, fully-staffed wedding venue will take some of the pressure off you during the planning process. While you can hire catering companies and event coordinators to travel to a more casual venue, you'll have a lot more to stress about. The obvious downside to renting out a major location for your wedding is price.

While getting married at a venue owned by a friend or relative will be much cheaper, you will have to do a lot more heavy lifting. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and you might find you have more overall control over your big day. However, you might also find yourself asking a lot of the venue owner, so we'd only recommend going for this option if you have a very close relationship with them.

Weather

A downside of a farm wedding is vulnerability to the elements. That's why it's a great idea to ensure your venue has an indoor area, at least as a back-up in case of wet weather. A marquee is also worth strong consideration.

Farm to table

If you've decided a farm wedding is right for you, you'd be silly not to take advantage of fresh, local and seasonal produce. This is also a great way to give back to the farming community who have allowed you to host your wedding, and do so much for Australia in general.

Give your guests a delicious meal they will never forget when you supply them with delectable farm-to-table courses.

Set the mood with lighting

Your wedding is likely to stretch into the evening, so proper lighting is essential. From candles to fairy lights, set a romantic and whimsical atmosphere with your lighting choices.

Again, some serious planning is necessary here. Australian farms aren't known for offering convenient electrical access, so you'll need to bust out the extension cords if that's the way you're heading.

Entertainment

What's a wedding without entertainment? Set up outdoor games like lawn bowls and quoits, and secure the services of a band capable of playing everybody's favourite country classics. This will ensure your guests are never bored, and will serve as the perfect way to enhance your wedding's rural atmosphere.

Get the right photographer

Your wedding is one of the most special days of your life, so it's important you have an array of stunning photos by which to remember it. That's why you need to get the perfect photographer. Ask around, and don't forget to browse the Internet.

Take a good look at the portfolios of your prospects to ensure they're up for the job. Ideally, they should have experience in photographing rural weddings.

Attire

Attire for a farm wedding should be stylish and sophisticated, and also suitable for the great outdoors. That means that long, flowing dresses might be best left at home. Also, decide on a colour scheme to match the bucolic atmosphere.