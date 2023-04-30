Farm Online

Dining with horses popular at pub

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
April 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guests at the Tinamba Hotel enjoy a meal with their horses. Picture supplied
Guests at the Tinamba Hotel enjoy a meal with their horses. Picture supplied

The occasional dog is hardly an unusual sight in many pub but patrons at a country venue got more than they bargained for when several customers brought their horses to dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.