Prime farming opportunity across 4517 hectares

SOME 4517 hectares (11,160 acres) of prime farming country in the has hit the market.
Offered by Gary and Jenny Wrigley, the Meryon aggregation is located 20km east of Warren and 33km west of Collie in NSW's Macquarie Valley and can be accessed from the Oxley Highway as well as Wonbobbie Lane and Pleasant View Lane.
The country is generally flat to slightly undulating with heavy chocolate, self-mulching soils running to some heavy red loams.
About 4250ha (10,500 acres) is cropped with wheat, barley, canola and chickpeas on an annual rotational basis.
This season some 1245ha will be sown with canola, 445ha with barley and 2343ha with wheat.
The well watered property has 16 dams and five bores.
There are facilities for the overhead filling of spray equipment, plus a hydrant at the airstrip for filling aircraft.
The internal fencing is described as minimal, reflecting Meryon's focus on grain crops.
The majority of the boundary is hinge joint and is described as being in good to fair order.
Working improvements include large machinery sheds, drive through grain shed, weighbridge, storage shed, fuel and a hangar and 800m airstrip.
There is about 10,350 tonnes of grain storage capacity in both grain sheds and silos.
There are also two sets of steel cattle yards, feedlot pens and sheep yards.
The Meryon homestead is an attractive, modern three bedroom home overlooking a large dam. The homestead is set in a large established garden with lawns, trees and shrubs and has a one-bedroom studio apartment, paved entertainment area, and a double garage.
There is also a two bedroom accommodation block for seasonal workers and a three bedroom cottage.
Meryon is being presented as a whole or individually as Meryon (1835ha/4534 acres), Clyde Cottage (1742ha/4305 acres) and The Ranch (940ha/2322 acres).
Expressions of interest for Meryon close with Peter Milling and Company, Dubbo, on June 15.
Contact Peter Dwyer, 0418 266 523, Peter Milling and Company, Dubbo.
