Farm Online
Home/Property

Almond orchard with more than 200,000 trees

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cavour is a significant, established almond orchard with more than 200,000 trees. Picture - supplied
Cavour is a significant, established almond orchard with more than 200,000 trees. Picture - supplied

RIVERINA property Cavour is a significant, established almond orchard located on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.