Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Innovative Australian methane reduction factory set for Indonesia

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgCoTech executive chair Charles Olsson and Pak Daniyanto at the signing. Picture supplied
AgCoTech executive chair Charles Olsson and Pak Daniyanto at the signing. Picture supplied

A methane abatement factory using Australian technology is now set to be built in Indonesia following the successful opening of a similar factory in Laos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.