A methane abatement factory using Australian technology is now set to be built in Indonesia following the successful opening of a similar factory in Laos.
To be situated in Malang in eastern Java, the facility is being developed as a joint operation by Brisbane-based company AgCoTech Australia and Indonesia state owned company ID Foods.
The factory is set to supply up to 70,000 medicated blocks a year to beef and dairy farmers throughout the region.
The blocks reduce methane emissions from cattle by up to 35 per cent while increasing production.
On-farm feed trials overseen by the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Promoting Rural Incomes in Indonesian (PRISMA) have also shown an increase of up to 25pc of milk in local Holstein herds as well as impressive gains with beef cattle.
AgCoTech executive chair Charles Olsson said Australia's Department of Foreign and Trade had played a key role in the development of both factories.
"This is a great example of foreign aid working with commercial companies to deliver real gains in productivity for small holder farmer while also directly reducing methane emissions from livestock," Mr Olsson said.
"DFAT has played a tremendous role, opening doors and helping build relationships with government and at the regional and farm level.
"DFAT's Business Partnership Platform has also been critical in ensuring the establishment of the molasses block factories."
Under the innovative program the blocks are given away for free to below-poverty-line smallholder farmers in exchange for the carbon credit attached to each block.
AgCoTech then sells the carbon credits to companies in developed nations seeking to meet their climate as well as environmental, social and governance obligations.
Methane is recognised as a challenging green house gas and a significant contributor to climate change as its presence in the atmosphere affects the earth's temperature and climate system.
The official opening of the block factory in Luang Prabang was attended by a large number of distinguished guests, including Siriphone Souphanthong, the Vice-Governor of Luangprabong, Paul Kelly, the Australian Ambassador to Lao PDR, and Mr Vienthong, the Head of the Board of Agriculture, Resources, and Forestry.
AgCoTech leader in Laos, Daniel Olsson, said the blocks would have a substantial impact across Laos where the raising of cattle and buffalo was a significant contributor to the economy.
"By directly reducing the amount of methane emitted by the animals and improving their productivity, the blocks will have a positive impact on the environment in addition to supporting the local economy and the livelihoods of farmers in the region," Mr Olsson said.
"AgCoTech's establishment in Luang Prabang is a significant step forward that reflects the Laos's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting sustainable development by developing the livestock industry.
"This commitment to sustainability and animal nutrition makes it a model not just for Laos PDR, but also for other countries."
A single 20kg block can be used for one to three months with 10 to 20 cows or buffaloes.
