Arable grazing country makes $4573/acre

THE 460ha (1137 acre) New England grazing property Abermala has sold at auction for $5.2 million - about $11,304/ha ($4573/acre).
There were six registered bidders at the Ray White Rural auction.
Located in the Mihi district 24km south of Armidale, NSW, the property held by the Pearson family since 1913 features water from Mihi Creek and Salisbury Waters as well as 14 dams.
The mostly arable country is divided into 16 main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
The arable soils have been historically sown with pastures and fertilised using the onfarm airstrip.
Improvements include a three bedroom home, guest quarters, cattle yards, two stand shearing shed, two machinery sheds, workshop and three vehicle car shed.
Marketing was handled by Andrew Starr, Ray White Rural NSW.
