Arable grazing country makes $4573/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Arable grazing property Abermala has sold at auction for the equivalent of about $4573/acre. Picture - supplied
THE 460ha (1137 acre) New England grazing property Abermala has sold at auction for $5.2 million - about $11,304/ha ($4573/acre).

