Budget a chance to back Australia's dairy industry: industry peak body

By Craig Hough, Director, Strategy & Policy, Australian Dairy Farmers
May 4 2023 - 11:00am
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces some big challenges when he delivers his second budget on May 9. The dairy industry wants him to support sectors that deliver growth to the economy. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
THE federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces the challenge of balancing geopolitical tensions, global economic uncertainty, the inflated cost of living and reducing government debt when he delivers his second budget on May 9.

