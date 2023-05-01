Farm Online
Productive farm in Colac's Irrewillipe East cut into half for sale bid

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
This Colac district farm is being split into two blocks to be offered for sale, or can still be bought as one lot. Pictures from Charles Stewart and Co
This Colac district farm is being split into two blocks to be offered for sale, or can still be bought as one lot. Pictures from Charles Stewart and Co

A farm family in south-west Victoria has decided to test the market by splitting their home and 24 hectares from their adjacent 17ha paddock for sale.

