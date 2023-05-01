A farm family in south-west Victoria has decided to test the market by splitting their home and 24 hectares from their adjacent 17ha paddock for sale.
Of course the buyer of the Irrewillipe East farm in McNabbs Road near Colac can still offer to buy both blocks to keep the farm intact.
Marlee Park is for sale by expressions of interest closing on May 29 through Charles Stewart and Co.
Just 15 minutes south-west of Colac, the highly productive farm takes in 41 hectares (102 acres) of picturesque land.
It is being offered as a while in those two adjoining contingent lots.
Both lots offer well presented and gently undulating and well drained sandy loam soils, said to be suitable to a mix of farming.
They feature improved and well fertilised perennial pastures, plus a stand of lucerne with top fencing, laneways and shelter plantations.
Lot One is the home block, Marlee Park, across 24ha (60 acres) in seven paddocks which has the three-bedroom brick veneer home set in an garden with a rural outlook.
Parts of the home were recently renovated with an undercover outdoor entertaining area and double garage.
Other improvements include a lockup machinery/workshop shed, steel cattle yards with crush, two stables, tack room, dressage arena, wash bay and chook shed.
Dam water (pressurized to troughs).
Lot Two is the adjoining "Paddock" on 17ha (42 acres) across five paddocks also with cattle yards.
It has two dams and a new native plantation.
For more information contact Daryl Oborne on 0419 388341 or Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
