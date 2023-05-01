Dairy farmers with strong messages, speaking positively and proudly on behalf of their industry, reinforce the overall value of the dairy industry.
Previously a dairy vet, Lucy Collins works for a dairy processor while helping run a 700-cow dairy farm with her husband and his family. She is also an industry Farmer Ambassador.
Ms Collins believes that there is great value in having people with different backgrounds speak about their experiences to promote dairy. This was her motivation for becoming involved in Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador program.
Passionate about the dairy industry, Ms Collins has taken her own path into dairy farming.
"It's taken me a long time to feel like I have found my space in dairy, although I have always been really passionate about it," she said.
Recently she spoke at the Australian Dairy Conference about the importance of promoting the industry. Her many leadership roles including farmer director on the WestVic board, Nuffield farming scholar, animal health and welfare manager and dairy farmer allow her to share her broad experience and stories.
Farmers are a trusted voice among consumers and the ambassador program allows Ms Collins to use her voice to promote the industry. She would encourage more people in the industry to do the same.
"The more different people across dairy that are sharing their unique stories, the more powerful it is," she said.
"We need more farmers to speak out because different stories resonate with different people."
For information, contact senior community engagement adviser Jess Phillips at email jess.phillips@dairyaustralia.com.au.
