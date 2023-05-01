Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Farm Ambassador Lucy Collins helps promote the industry

May 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Collins has taken her own path into dairy farming and is involved in the industry in several ways. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Lucy Collins has taken her own path into dairy farming and is involved in the industry in several ways. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Dairy farmers with strong messages, speaking positively and proudly on behalf of their industry, reinforce the overall value of the dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.