How Oxley Island dairy farmers Pat and Em Neal operate a successful pasture-based system

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Em and Pat Neal operate Willaree Dairy at Oxley Island in the Manning Valley. Picture supplied
Em and Pat Neal operate Willaree Dairy at Oxley Island in the Manning Valley. Picture supplied

High-quality soil, reliable annual rainfall and good management make for a successful pasture-based dairy on the NSW Mid North Coast.

