Mena - an Orange icon with class

MENA is a beautifully restored piece of iconic Australian history.
Built in 1875, the Victorian art nouveau villa in Orange is the perfect blend of historical charm and modern style.
The home possesses both beauty and heritage architecture plus the benefits of modern living in a home recognised as one of the 50 great houses of Australia.
Mena was built by pioneering merchant James Dalton who did not spare any expense when constructing the impressive home.
The most skilled tradespeople and lavish materials were sought for the home including 10 marble fireplaces, ornate press metal ceilings, rare cedar timber and beautifully crafted leadlight windows.
Standing on bluestone foundations, Mena continues to offer a grand and very comfortable living equipped with underfloor ducted heating, new bathrooms, a complete electrical rewiring and a modern colour to refresh the heritage features.
The entrance is adorned with stained glass windows and an abundance of cast iron, an expansive layout awaits.
The villa provides ample room with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an assortment of ancillary rooms all complimented by 4m ceilings, decorative mouldings and 36cm skirting boards ensuring the lavish art-nouveau style lives on.
Located a short walk from some of the best cafes and shops that Orange has to offer, Mena sits on a generous 2327 square metres.
The well-established garden has a timed watering system supplied by a bore, provides a picturesque backdrop to the grandiose beauty that Mena commands and generates a sense of peace and tranquillity.
Contact David Medina, 0419 772 233, or James McCowan, 0418 800 400, New South Wales Sotheby's International Realty.
