A slight tweaking of the price has helped secure the sale of a mixed farming block at Pinkawillinie, north of the Eyre Peninsula and Kimba.
The 664 hectare (1641 acre) farm block was split into half for the sale.
Interestingly, much of the country in this area was some of the latest in the state to be opened up for farming - some from the 1970s.
Access to water was the limiting factor - the nearby Bascombe Rocks provided a famous soak used by early explorers and settlers for watering horses and stock.
Out on Miller and Bascombe Road, this farm today has access to mains water to provide good value farming and grazing country.
The first lot across 326ha with 319ha arable was originally pegged for sale at $450,000 but has now sold after a price reduction to $410,000.
This prices the land at $509 per acre.
Scotts offered two big paddocks of rising red loam over clay with heavy flats.
The second lot, Tudors, offered the same soils across one paddock also with access to mains water.
This lot included 338ha with about 322ha arable.
Its price was $490,000 but was reduced to $445,000 to price the land at $533 per acre.
Located 30km north-west of Kimba and 10km from the Buckleboo grain receival site, it provided buyers with the opportunity to add reliable country to an existing holding.
"Or purchase the section of your choice from two approximately equal parts at an attractive price without paying for large capital improvements," suggested agents from Ruralco Kimba.
Also, Pinkawillinie experiencing flood rains last season in an uncommon downpour for an region which receives an average annual rainfall of about 300mm.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.