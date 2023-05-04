Farm Online
Home/Property

Selling price adjustments helps sell farm blocks at the top of the EP

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
When the seasons are right, such as last year, this land north of Kimba is good for crops and grazing. Pictures from Ruralco
When the seasons are right, such as last year, this land north of Kimba is good for crops and grazing. Pictures from Ruralco

A slight tweaking of the price has helped secure the sale of a mixed farming block at Pinkawillinie, north of the Eyre Peninsula and Kimba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.