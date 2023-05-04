Just in time for seeding, a Mid North farm is heading for auction at the Gulnare Town Hall on May 23.
Maxwells at West Bundaleer, not far from Georgetown, takes in 306 hectares (756 acres).
Subject to negotiation, the successful buyer will be granted immediate access to this mixed farm property which offers fertile grazing and hills grazing in a high rainfall area.
Maxwells' undulating arable land comprising red and brown loam soils takes in 80ha (198 acres).
The open hills grazing on native grasses and clovers takes in 226ha (558 acres).
The vendor estimates average annual rainfall to be around 500-525mm.
Secure stock water is provided from two equipped bores and seasonal dams.
Agents from Ray White South Australia say the farm's fencing is in "sound to good condition" with 75 per cent of the property's boundary fences recently erected.
Improvements include a central sheep yard.
Agents say the Georgetown/Bundaleer area is highly sought after due to its reliable rainfall and flexibility to suit a range of different livestock and cropping enterprises.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Sam Krieg on 0484 288698.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
