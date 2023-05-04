The next federal budget is less than a week away.
It is a busy time in Canberra with a large press contingent joining the Federal Press Gallery for the budget lockup.
Journalists are locked away with the budget papers for several hours before it is delivered to have their questions ready to go and comments ready to make when by the Treasurer gets on his feet at 7.30pm.
The major industry organisations and the big lobbying firms are also in the lock up.
Many of these organisations have spent the months leading up to budget night trying to win funding or regulatory support for their industry and next Tuesday is their day of reckoning.
But agriculture has a different agenda.
The policy focus for Australian farmers, and food processors, is to improve the efficiency of the economy.
Farmers want to grow production, increase productivity, drive supply chain efficiency to cut input costs, protect Australia's unique biosecurity status and sustain the nation's natural resource base.
Based on OECD data we are second only to New Zealand as the lest subsidised agriculture sector with just 2 per cent of Australian farmer revenues coming from government support.
The comparable figure for Norway is 61pc and for 46pc for Japan.
Australian taxpayers enjoy a good return for this meager investment.
In addition to providing food and nutrition security, the Australian agriculture and food sectors are the drivers of public health, environmental care, the economy and employment.
Australia's 135,000 farmers produce around $65 billion in gross production, and our top 150 food processors add a further $32 billion.
As noted by the Productivity Commission in its recently published five-year review, Australian agriculture's focus on pro-competitive reforms has delivered a highly competitive export industry.
But the Productivity Commission also found Australia had slipped down the productivity rankings recently and has instead maintained its rich country status largely through increasing the share of people in the workforce.
The Productivity Commission notes the Australian economy faces challenges that must be addressed if it is to get back on track.
These include a continuing increase in the size of the services sector, where productivity growth has proved difficult compared to the traditional goods sectors such as agriculture.
Australia's services now employ almost 90pc of Australian workers and account for about 80pc of economic activity.
The Productivity Commission also points to a fast growing, government funded and regulated, non-market services sector, which includes aged care, schools, childcare and disability services, "where a lack of competition and contestability can mask underperformance and the freedom to innovate, and the sharing of new approaches can be limited."
This budget, like those before it, will contain a number of spending commitments offset by savings and revenue measures.
However, like those before it, this budget will not address the threshold questions:
That would be a step too far.
