Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

French bidders still circling United Malt as earnings hopes hit again

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another setback for takeover target United Malt as beer sales go flat
Another setback for takeover target United Malt as beer sales go flat

Takeover moves by French agribusiness co-operative, InVivo, are set to add a further $3 million to costs for United Malt Group on top of unfavourable news that slow beer sales have left earnings again falling below expectations for the first half of 2022-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.