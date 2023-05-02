Another setback for takeover target United Malt as beer sales go flat

Takeover moves by French agribusiness co-operative, InVivo, are set to add a further $3 million to costs for United Malt Group on top of unfavourable news that slow beer sales have left earnings again falling below expectations for the first half of 2022-23.
A recessionary dip in global beer demand has eroded United Malt's orders from brewers, particularly in the first few months of this financial year.
The big Australian-based business has been forced to slash underlying earnings estimates for the first half by as much as $15m.
RELATED READING
Although UMG still expects to achieve its full year earnings forecast of between $140m and 160m, the latest revenue setback follows higher than expected Canadian drought-related costs and lower earnings in 2021-22, which left the company posting a 20 per cent fall in full year profit to $11.6m.
The former GrainCorp malting division revenue machine, which listed independently with strong expectations as a globally diversified performer, has struck repeated bad luck since its early 2020 demerger just as the COVID pandemic halted bar and pub market activity, undermining malt demand from brewers and distillers.
Last month United became the target of a non-binding $5 a share takeover bid from InVivo's Malteries Soufflet which has jumped in to seize an advantage from the local malt group's recent profit troubles, launching an indicative buyout offer worth about $1.5 billion.
Part of InVivo's farmer-owned group of 200 co-op businesses, Malteries Soufflet is the world's second biggest maltster.
It has 20pc of the global market and would increase its total malt capacity to about 3.7m tonnes if it absorbed United, the world's fourth biggest malt player.
United Malt, which owns the Barret Burston malt business in Australia, plus operations in North America, Britain and New Zealand, confirmed the French suitor's exclusive period to investigate its accounts was continuing.
It would keep shareholders informed if developments emerged.
The bidder is expected to have until mid-May to do due diligence investigations, during which time United can not acknowledge or respond to any rival bids which may have been stirred up by Malteries Soufflet's activity.
United's managing director, Mark Palmquist, said the company expected to incur "significant item" transaction costs of about $3m related to expenses associated with its response to the French takeover offer.
Malteries Soufflet began making discreet overtures in December, initially offering just over $4 a share.
Explaining the maltster's revised trading guidance, Mr Palmquist said sales volumes in the first quarter of the new financial year had been six to eight per cent lower than expected, reflecting poorer beer demand for brewers.
However, volume softness had transitioned towards a recovery by the end of last month.
He said this was consistent with the expected seasonal increase in malt demand as customers built inventory for the northern hemisphere summer.
"We continue to carefully monitor the impact of inflation and the potential impact of recessionary concerts on beer demand," he said.
Aside from slower beer sales, United had also trimmed about $3m from its whisky market expectations because of a two-month delay in commissioning its big budget expansion at its Inverness malt plant in Scotland, which meant it would process and sell about 15,000t less malt than planned.
Other items impacting the maltster's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation included a $5.6m one-off cost of closing out ineffective currency hedges and $2m in one-off restructuring costs related to the amalgamation of its North American processing and warehouse and distribution sales teams to shave longer term overhead costs.
Mr Palmquist said, importantly the company's forecast lift in gross margin, which reflected its revised commercial sales terms with brewers and distillers, was 1.7 times higher by the end of the first half than it had been three months earlier.
This provided confidence in the company's ability to deliver projected gross margin gains into the second half of the year.
Assuming the margin gains would offset any unanticipated falls in volume and there were no further deteriorating market conditions, he was maintaining guidance for EBITDA of up to $160m by September 30.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.