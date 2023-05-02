Farm Online

The Kissabel red-fleshed apple is set to make waves in the Australian market

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
May 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a buzz in the Australian apple industry and it's not just the pollenating bees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Regional Cadet

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.