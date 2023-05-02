Farm Online
Analysis

Grain markets still comfortable with price expectations

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
May 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Weather determining prices
International wheat futures ground lower through last week with the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) December 2023 (Dec23) wheat contract losing 35 UScents a bushel.

