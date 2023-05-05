Agribusiness buzz in brief

New directors, a new board chair, the temporary loss of its managing director and a strategic review of global operations in the wake of sliding sales have sent tremors and rumours through the Bubs Australia nutritional formula and baby food business.
Long standing founder and managing director, Kristy Carr, is on personal leave until mid-May, but speculation suggests she may not return after the board forced executive chairman, Dennis Lin, to resign last month.
Mr Lin has been replaced by Katrina Rathie, while new independent directors Paul Jensen and Reg Weine have joined, and chief operating officer, Richard Paine is acting chief executive officer in Ms Carr's absence.
Bubs' major shareholder, C2 Capital, has sent in Jackie Lin to assist the formula company manage its China business and support a board review of its marketing strategy.
Before joining Hong Kong-based C2, which is led by Bubs director, Steve Lin, Jackie Lin worked with Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group.
Victorian-based Bubs' third quarter revenue fell 10 per cent as poor sales in China and other markets offset strong results locally and in the US where it has won recent import accreditation and market momentum.
The latest figures followed the company reporting a half year $44.4m loss, which included a $20m impairment on its Deloraine Dairy processing plant.
Tough conditions persist for Australian wine exporters whose sales have fallen 18 per cent below their $2.3 billion 10-year average value, despite another quarter of robust South East Asian growth.
Declining value in traditional markets has reflected tight economic conditions overseas and China's continued ban on Australian exports.
Wine Australia reported a 7pc slide in exports to $1.9m for the year to March 31, while volume slipped 1pc to 620m litres (16pc below the 10-year average).
The year-on-year value slide was largely due to fewer exports to Britain, although the UK's volume decline was outweighed by volume growth to the US and Canada, particularly for bulk wines.
However, North American export values fell 5pc and Europe was down 17pc.
South East Asia sales grew at both the commercial and premium ends of the price spectrum, up 9pc to break $300m, including growth in key emerging markets in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines,.
Australia also continued selling to more offshore markets - 118 destinations, or six more countries than a year ago.
Wool marketer and rural selling agency group, AWN, has notched up another notable acquisition as its recent expansion push embraces the 50-year North West NSW business, CL Squires and Company.
The Inverell-based stock and property agency, which services producers on both sides of the NSW-Queensland border, will trade as AWN Squires.
AWN managing director, John Colley, said merging the operations would give Squires' clients access to a network of agents and selling centres across Australia.
Terry Pyne, who has been part of the team evolving Squires and Co for 30-plus years continues as branch manager.
"The team is highly regarded as trusted, professional and experienced livestock and property agents focused on client value and satisfaction which is an excellent cultural fit with AWN," Mr Colley said.
The A2 Milk Company's share price has continued to slide to around $5.45 after peaking above $7 a share in February following warnings its revenue growth would be at the low end of earlier forecasts.
One reason cited has been a fall in the once highly valued Chinese daigou market for infant formula tins bought by tourists and students for resale in China,.
That segment's revenue was down to a mid-single digit percentage level, despite strong sales of Chinese-labelled formula exports.
The trans-Tasman listed A2 also owns a one fifth stake in New Zealand formula powder maker Synlait, which also tipped a big drop in profit - news which came as a surprise to A2 Milk.
Synlait also blamed slower infant formula demand, plus higher supply chain costs, computer software problems and rising interest rates on its borrowings.
Synlait, which makes A2's nutritional formula, saw its own share price dive 26 per cent after announcing profit expectations had slumped about $NZ20 million and it may end the financial year with a $NZ5m loss.
National farm services group, Nutrien, spent more than $3.1 million on donations, sponsorships and community program funding to support rural and regional communities in Australia last year.
Releasing the company's "Nutrien in the community" impact report, managing director, Kelly Freeman, who took over the job in late 2022, said it recognised the fundamental role strong rural communities played in agriculture's success.
Funding initiatives included $250,000 paid to grassroot organisations via Nutrien's annual Community Grants Program; more than $222,000 to disaster relief to support communities recovering from fires and floods; the launch of the CRT Primary Schools program supporting country town schools and a new partnership with CareFlight.
The audit did not include volunteer hours or donated services provided to local community events, fundraisers and charities by Nutrien staff.
"We recognise the role that strong communities play in a strong rural economy and the value of investing in programs that create a positive impact for those living in rural areas," Mr Freeman said.
Former Young Australian of the Year and Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon tennis champion, Ash Barty, has taken on one of her most patriotic challenges yet, as ambassador for this year's Australian Made Week from May 15 to May 21.
Ash Barty (pictured), also an accomplished golfer, cricket player and proud Ngarigo woman, will highlight how seeking out products bearing the Australian Made logo supports local growers, producers and businesses, and the Australian economy.
She said buying goods and produce made in Australia also came with an added feel-good factor.
"Nothing would make me happier than knowing my involvement in Australian Made Week had encouraged people to support our wonderful country," she said.
Latest Roy Morgan Research showed four in five Australians felt buying Australian was important to them, while 67 per cent often or always bought Australian-made products.
Grain producers with a penchant for strategy, a "whole of industry mindset" and a track record at the board level are urged to nominate for board positions on industry advocacy body, Grain Growers Limited
Applications for director spots for GrainGrowers' southern and western regions will close on May 31.
Two directors are needed to represent the western (South Australia and West Australia) region and one for the southern role, representing Victoria and the southern half of NSW
GrainGrowers director and people and culture committee chair, Julia Hausler, said the organisation wanted highly motivated people committed to its future development and the wider industry.
The board has six grower directors and two independents.
Viva Energy, which has owned Shell's fuel refining and distribution business in Australia for nine years, has now completed a $300 million takeover of the Coles Express fuel and convenience store retailing network at 700 Shell service stations.
Viva has also recently done a $1.1 billion deal with South Australia's OTR Group, buying a 205-strong network of On The Run fuel and retail outlets.
Viva also plans to build a clean fuels hub at its Geelong refinery in Victoria.
Viva Energy Australia is majority owned by Dutch-Swiss based independent energy trading company, Vitol, which ranks as the world's second largest company by revenue according to Fortune magazine's Global 500 list.
Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.
I
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.