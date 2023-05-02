Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Additional 10m tonnes of port capacity added in grains sector in two years

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 3 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niche grain port operators such as Riordans at Geelong in Victoria have contributed to a big surge in grain export capacity. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Niche grain port operators such as Riordans at Geelong in Victoria have contributed to a big surge in grain export capacity. Photo by Gregor Heard.

AUSTRALIAN grain exporters has responded to the massive increase in production and corresponding spike in demand for export shipping slots by increasing capacity to almost double the normal export volume.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.