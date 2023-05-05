A former sheep station, which helps tell the story of the world's evolution, is Australia's newest national park.
The Nilpena Ediacara fossil National Park, which was officially opened late last week, is set to attract the attention of a big crowd, with a flock of tourists expected to travel to see the fossils.
Home to the world's most comprehensive record of Ediacara fossils and the first multi-cellular creatures that ate, moved and sexually reproduced, with people who visit the park being given the opportunity to enjoy an audio-visual experience that has brought the fossils to life with the latest 3D animation technology, within the former blacksmiths shop.
The park in the Ediacara Hills is located 500 kilometres north of Adelaide, with it spanning 60,000 hectares of the former Nilpena pastoral lease.
Nilpena Station cattle farmer Ross Fargher said the opening of the fossil exhibit was set to attract a number of tourists.
"If the world heritage bid does come off that'll increase international numbers," he said.
"The other thing we need to look at as a region is the infrastructure to support the increase in numbers.
"It's probably a very important thing that needs to happen."
Climate, Environment and Water Minister Susan Close said the opening of the national park had represented an incredible transformation.
"To think this area was once a shallow seabed and that it gave rise to the first evidence of animal life is truly amazing and incredibly special," she said.
"This is a journey 550 million years in the making, in a region that has attracted significant international attention.
"This is not only a place of amazement, but a place of learning."
Mr Fargher, and his wife Jane, discovered some fossils on the property in 1986, after some fossils had initially been found in 1946, by an Australian geologist.
"In 1996 we really noticed the importance of these fossils," he said.
"We knew they were on the property anyway, as Reg Sprigg discovered them back in 1946.
"Eventually we found the best way for us to stay on the property and retain a third of the property and sell off two thirds of it for the national park, was the best way for us to go."
The ability to protect the fossils that have been dated to be between 542 to 560 million years ago, was the key motivation to open the National Park, Mr Fargher said.
"It's a very significant site and it's now heading towards world heritage listing and if it happens, it'll possibly be voted on in 2026," he said.
A number of people attended the national park opening, with a particular highlight being the audio-visual experience that recreated the ancient ocean floor and brought the fossils to life through the use of the 3D animation technology, Mr Fargher said.
"It's a pretty mind-blowing experience to see that, one of the fossil beds has been brought down from at the site," he said.
Mr and Mrs Fargher had received a lot of support from the Department of Environment and Water and in return they had agreed to be the caretaker of the park, until a ranger had been hired, Mr Fargher said.
"It's been a mutual relationship, where we've supported them in what's happening and they've supported us in the transition," he said.
"They've got as much information from us as possible and not just pushed us aside, which's been good."
Mr Fargher said he and his wife had been conducting tours of the fossils fields for many years and would continue to.
National Parks Program Director Jason Irving said the reaction to the new national park had been very pleasing.
"What's been really exciting is seeing how much people have embraced creating this really special asset for the Flinders Ranges and seeing people's faces when they're out in the fossil field," he said.
"Seeing how people react to the fossils being brought back to life, has been a real treat."
The Nilpena station would be a popular destination for people of all age of groups, Mr Irving said.
"The audio visuals accessible to kids, it's presented simply and there's a story that's been created from the start to the finish that lets kids go on a journey with it," he said.
"It doesn't dumb down the science too much, so adults can learn just enough to spark their interest to explore it further.
