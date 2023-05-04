Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Former Rawlinna station owner shares story

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marg and Murray McQuie.
Marg and Murray McQuie.

A love for the red outback dirt - in particular that of Rawlinna station - has passed through three generations of the McQuie family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.