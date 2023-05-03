Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Syngenta buys Macspred's forestry, rail and roadside spray business

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Syngenta's agchem footprint spreads into forestry weed business
Syngenta's agchem footprint spreads into forestry weed business

Crop chemical production giant, Syngenta, is diversifying its Australian business into specialist non-crop weed control products after buying a Ballarat-based forestry herbicide services company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.