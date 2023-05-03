Syngenta's agchem footprint spreads into forestry weed business

Crop chemical production giant, Syngenta, is diversifying its Australian business into specialist non-crop weed control products after buying a Ballarat-based forestry herbicide services company.
Macspred Australia develops and supplies vegetation management herbicides for work in public and private forestry plantations, as well as around railway infrastructure, public roads and other government and company utilities.
Forestry expansion, on the back of rising demand for carbon sequestration opportunities and the need for more sustainably managed timber resources, promises big growth for operators servicing the sector's needs.
"We are particularly pleased to be entering the forestry products market for the first time, servicing both large-scale commercial plantation customers," said Syngenta's professional solutions head for Australia and New Zealand, David Van-Ryswyk.
He said there was a growing farm forestry clientele seeking ways to improve financial sustainability and their environmental biodiversity on farm
NZ's fast expanding agroforestry carbon sink could also provide an "interesting area to look at", according to Australia and NZ country manager, Paul Luxton.
"The Macspred purchase aligns with Syngenta's strategy of providing innovative solutions to help customers face their challenges in a changing world," he said.
The deal includes all products manufacturing and distributorship sites, warehousing, and intellectual property, and 16 staff.
Macspred has its own formulation plant which provides toll processing services to the chemical industry.
However, while Syngenta relies on other local toll processors to formulate its active ingredients into about 70 per cent of the crop chemical it sells in Australia, Mr Luxton said there were no plans to switch its production needs to the more modest-sized Ballarat plant.
The 30-year-old Macspred began as a spraying service business, but has evolved its expertise into specialist product development and chemical formulation for other service providers.
It has been doing its own research and development work for 25 years to find herbicide solutions specifically suited for non-crop, industrial-type environments.
Outside Victoria, Macspread has offices in Adelaide and Brisbane, and will continue to operate as a standalone business within Syngenta's Australian and NZ division.
It is the first independent acquisition the Swiss-UK giant has made in Australia.
"It's a nice complement to our existing agricultural business," Mr Luxton said.
"They are a high level service operation with expertise in an area we have not been specifically involved with before.
"This acquisition strengthens Syngenta's presence in aligned markets as well as complementing our existing portfolio of products."
Mr Van-Ryswyk noted Macspred customers would benefit from Syngenta's global expertise combined with the company's own local research, development and manufacturing capabilities.
No details of the purchase price have been released.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
