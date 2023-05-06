The Macedon Ranges has been hot property ever since the Nine Network's popular The Block visited Gisborne last year.
Not all locals were happy how those five lifestyle blocks turned out.
Tree-changers have also been checking out Kyneton, just down the Calder Highway but they would need to be massive fans of Star Wars to be interested in this.
A 2.3 hectare (six acre) bare block of land in Pipers Creek Road is being offered with approved plans for a Star Wars themed spaceship home.
The property is being sold by private treaty with a $1.05 million to $1.15 million price guide inclusive of these already approved plans.
Styled on an Imperial Light Cruiser, vendor Shyam Avatapalli is offering to sell before he starts work on his dream home.
Mr Avatapalli said he had always wanted to design something unique and landed on the sci-fi design because it fit the block perfectly.
"When I saw the land, it just clicked and I settled on this design for the block. It looks like the spaceship has landed just next to the creek," Mr Avatapalli said.
"You're either really going to like it or you're not, but Star Wars has such massive appeal across all generations and I've always been interested in futuristic designs.
"I wanted to pick something that's buildable and simple enough but also something that really stands out.
Mr Avatapalli said he worked with specialist architects to create a futuristic design without a heft price tag, opting for simple and cost effective materials used in a creative way.
In spite of its complex appearance that gives a greeble effect of a spaceship, the project is designed to use a low cost, standard Colourbond steel material.
Mr Avatapalli designed the sci-fi property with three water tanks and said he took inspiration from the jet engine of a Boeing 747.
The middle water tank is designed to feature a decommissioned titanium Rolls-Royce jet engine turbine fan which once powered a British Airways jumbo jet in the 1970's.
Inside the home, the hallway has been designed to mimic a spaceship tunnel while the kitchen island bench is intended to be a parallelogram shape to give the room a futuristic look.
Selling agents, Ray White, say there has been an influx of new residents to the Macedon Ranges region.
"The plans are approved and are being offered with the block so it's completely ready for a new buyer to come in and complete Shyam's vision," Ray White's Brendan Milner said.
For more information contact Mr Milner on 0412 605903.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
