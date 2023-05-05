Australian wool will feature prominently throughout King Charles III's coronation this weekend, in everything from suits and military garments to the anointing screen that will be used during the ceremony.
King Charles' passion for wool, which has seen him advocate extensively for the fibre as the patron for The Campaign for Wool, has shone through in the choices made regarding clothing, decorations and more.
COO of The Campaign for Wool and Woolmark global strategic advisor Peter Ackroyd said The King has prominently featured wool from the Commonwealth, specifically Australia and New Zealand, in almost every aspect of the coronation.
""As Prince of Wales, the Campaign for Wool patron has met with a total of forty four spinner and weaver Australian wool processors in UK and Italy and has recorded several robust wool ecological and environmental messages for key trade events Pitti Immagine Uomo, Milano Unica and Première Vision in Paris," he said.
The majority of the military and ceremonial garments will be made from wool, with Australian Merino wool to be featured in extensively in suits, morning suits and military garments.
Wool bunting has been created in a collaboration between The Campaign For Wool and Savile Row Bespoke.
Apprentice tailors from each participating company have created one mile of wool bunting that currently adorns the streets in the fashionable neighbourhood of London's Savile Row, Clifford Street, Old Burlington Street and St James's.
The bunting uses red, white and blue wool Merino Melton fabric from Woolmark licensee AW Hainsworth, a fabric historically used in iconic red military uniforms.
AW Hainsworth is also the manufacturer of South Australia's rural fire brigade jackets.
The Savile Row bunting will be stored after the coronation to be used for future events, with wool chosen due to its credentials as a fibre that is natural, renewable, sustainable and biodegradable and still looks good time after time of use.
Chairman of The Campaign for Wool Sir Nicholas Coleridge will attend the Coronation, representing Australia's wool interests.
Wool has historically played a big role in royal occasions and will continue to do so, due to its longevity and versatility as a fibre.
