How the Bali FMD outbreak made biosecurity politically sexy again

THE news of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia sent a collective shiver down the spine of Australian agriculture.
But there was one silver lining; it made biosecurity politically sexy for the first time in decades.
FMD spreading to Bali was the catalyst for the federal government to make a wave of new biosecurity announcements, as the recently elected Labor Party vowed to give the issue the attention it deserved.
For more than a decade, the agriculture industry has warned the nation's biosecurity system was being stretched thin by a rapidly growing number of threats due the huge increase in trade and online shopping.
In the five years to 2017, the amount of biosecurity risk materials intercepted in Australia increased by almost 50 per cent. The number of containers coming into the country is expected to rise from 5 million containers to about 8.5 million by the end of the decade.
The changing climate has also allowed new tropical pests to survive in areas they would normally perish.
Several independent reports and parliamentary inquiries came to the same conclusion; although the country has one of the strongest biosecurity systems in the world (which is greatly aided by natural borders), the level of funding was not keeping up with the growing number of threats.
A report by the CSIRO found Australia's biosecurity system will struggle to meet future challenges, even with a tripling of investment over the next 10 years.
The biosecurity system has been stuck in a cycle of relying on annual top ups in federal government budgets, which forces it to compete for the same pool as money as historic vote-winners, such as health and education.
Industry and government agreed a baseline level of support had to be established through a long-term sustainable funding model, preferably a model that would allow the funding to grow as the risk level increased.
The former Coalition government began investigating a container levy that would have taxed importers $10 per 20-foot container and $1 a tonne for imported non-containerised cargo, which would have raised an estimated $120m for biosecurity every year.
The proposal was met with resistance from several industries that relied heavily on imported materials, including the mining and concrete industry, but the government signalled the plan was going ahead.
But in early 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the plan was scrapped, much to the dismay of the agriculture industry. The Coalition cited the pandemic had placed so much pressure on importers, the new levy could cripple multiple industries.
Despite Australia facing the largest biosecurity emergency in history (COVID-19), the long-term biosecurity funding model fell into the political background.
Then-Agriculture Minister David Littleproud asked his department to look into a user-pay cost-recovery model that would see larger importers, such as IKEA and Bunnings, pay in proportion to the biosecurity services they use.
But the slow progress led to conflict between the ag industry and its minister. Mr Littleproud blasted the National Farmers' Federation as "ignorant sideline critic that doesn't understand the science", after the NFF said the Coalition's 2022 pre-election budget failed to deliver sustainable biosecurity funding.
Labor slammed the government's failure to act and made an election commitment to introduce long-term sustainable biosecurity funding.
Then in mid-May 2022, just before the federal election, an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was confirmed in Indonesia.
The news sent a shock wave of concern through the agricultural industry, but in the middle of an election, it barely made a ripple within mainstream media.
It wasn't until one month later in mid-July, when the first cases of FMD were found in Bali, that the rest of the nation clued on to the potential danger.
The panic - both within the ag sector and general community - grew rapidly, fuelled by reports FMD fragments were found in Melbourne (which many media organisations and readers misinterpreted as live virus).
The news triggered a flood of biosecurity funding measures. The initial wave announcements focused purely on stemming the Bali outbreak included sending one million FMD vaccines to Indonesia, boosting northern Australia's biosecurity surveillance and preparedness, banning personal imports of meat, and support for neighbouring countries Timor-Lester and Papua New Guinea.
There was a rush to bring in more biosecurity officers, extra staff to scan to check packages and additional sniffer dogs.
Once Labor was comfortable that the Indonesia outbreak was not an immediate threat, it turned its attention towards less sexy, but just as important (and long overdue) policy changes.
They included a National Biosecurity Strategy, a national traceability strategy, a national lumpy skin disease action plan and an exotic animal diseases preparedness taskforce.
Biosecurity laws were beefed up, giving international airports stronger biosecurity powers and tougher fines (up to $266,000) for travellers who fail to declare biosecurity risk items.
In total, the government dropped $134 million on biosecurity in its first budget, which it labelled a "down payment" on its election promise sustainable funding model.
In its recently announced 2023/24 federal budget, the government announced $1 billion for biosecurity over the next four years, including about $250m in ongoing funding.
Although it includes a new 10pc levy on farmers, producers will only fund about 6pc of the overall biosecurity budget, with importers and taxpayers paying 89pc.
*This story has been written for Ag Influencers and Milestones - a special publication from ACM Agri that will be published in Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal, Stock & Land and The Land on May 24.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
