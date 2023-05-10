Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

The numbers don't lie - record audience is flocking to check out Farmbuy.com

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 11 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Farmbuy.com is attracting thousands of new fans each month and acknowledges its "spread" of properties has grown much larger.
Farmbuy.com is attracting thousands of new fans each month and acknowledges its "spread" of properties has grown much larger.

The rural property website Farmbuy racked up a record 184,000 visitors last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.