Farm land in the Lower North has sold for $11,714 per acre today at a Hamley Bridge auction.
There was lots of buyer interest in the 100 hectare (248 acres) offered for sale with few improvements other than watering points and fences.
Perfect as an add-on block for a neighbour, a good-sized farming block at Hamley Bridge, just north of Adelaide was offered for sale.
Perhaps more importantly it was in a tightly held area where land rarely comes up for sale.
The Lower North auction was held by Ray White Rural at the Hamley Bridge Football Clubrooms.
Auctioneer Geoff Schell received a flurry of bids to take the sale price to reach $2,095,000 at the fall of the hammer.
Coulters in Sandow Road was offered just 6km north-east of Hamley Bridge.
The farm block was also about an hour's drive north of Adelaide.
Agent Daniel Schell said Coulters presented an opportunity to acquire productive farming land, well suited to diverse enterprises.
"Coulters is well set up having been planted to beans in 2022 and offers a rare opportunity to acquire productive farming land in this reliable and highly regarded region," Mr Schell said.
The property comprises gently undulating farming land with fertile soils being mainly red/brown loam soil types with sections of darker 'chocolate' soils.
SA mains water is connected to the property.
The farm land has been used for growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock.
"The property will appeal for farm businesses for farm expansion in quality farming land or as stand alone long term investment," Mr Schell said.
After execution of the contract and paying the deposit, the successful buyer can get in and get sowing.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
